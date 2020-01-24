Kareena Kapoor Turned Down THIS Movie That Would Have Made Her A Global Icon

While some Bollywood actors have made a name for themselves globally and many are still keen on doing so, Kareena Kapoor Khan is happy in Bollywood. In one episode of Koffee with Karan, she had reportedly confessed that while everyone was taking a “bus” to Hollywood, she was happy where she was. Hence, it is not surprising to know that the Jab We Met actor had previously rejected an offer that would have established her as a global icon:

Kareena Kapoor rejected Bride and Prejudice

Director Gurinder Chadha, who made films like Bend It Like Beckham, had approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for a role in the movie Bride and Prejudice. However, Kareena said an outright "no" to the Jane Austen adaptation. The reason being, while Kareena thought she was being offered the lead role in Bride and Prejudice, Gurinder had actually approached her for the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s youngest sister.

Kareena was reportedly shocked when she learnt the truth and vowed never to work with Gurinder again. Previously, the actor had also turned down Deepa Mehta’s Water where she was being offered the lead role.

Reportedly, Gurinder’s offer had also caused a rift between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to rumours, Kareena could not stomach playing “fourth” fiddle to Aishwarya in Bride and Prejudice. Since then, the actors have never been on friendly terms. However, nothing ever had been confirmed by either party.

Years later, Kareena Kapoor Khan had turned down another offer by Gurinder Chadha. When asked by the media, Kareena reportedly said what mattered to her was not who offered the role but what was the role. She also added that she was not interested to “go international” unless she felt it was something big. Even if she had been cast opposite Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, she reportedly said she would still not be interested.

But one would wonder if Kareena Kapoor Khan had made the right choice. On many occasions, the actor had turned down Bollywood movies which went on to become massive hits and brought more fame and success to the actors. She had rejected films like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Black, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Queen, Chennai Express and Dil Dhadakne Do.

