Kareena Kapoor Khan Knows How To Prove Her Love For Makkhan And Punjabi Food | WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about her love for makkhan in a recently uploaded video by actor Archana Puransingh. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about her diet as she and the cast of Good Newwz came on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their film. Read on to know more details about this story.

Kareena Kapoor loves ‘makkhan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a foodie and has discussed her loved for food and Punjabi cuisine countless times. The Jab We Met actor has never shied away from talking about her love for food. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently proved her love for Punjabi food and especially white makkhan (white butter) in a video uploaded by Archana Puransingh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh came on comedian Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their film Good Newwz. Apart from having lots of fun on camera, the cast seemed to have lots of fun off-screen, especially Kareena Kapoor. Archana Puransingh recently took to Instagram and uploaded a video of Bharati Singh in her Kammo Bua avatar gorging on jalebis and tea. In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan seems completely shocked by Bharati’s food choices but then goes on to talk about her own love for food.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that she loves to eat makke di roti and sarson da saag. Archana Puransingh then went on to quiz Kareena about her diet. Kareena Kapoor Khan replied she also loves eating parathas, but not for dinner. She also added that she loves parathas with white makkhan and makes it a point to eat white makkhan every day. Take a look at this fun video uploaded by Archana Puransingh here. Also take a look at this picture uploaded by Kareena's dietician Rujuta Diwekar where she also talks about Kareena's love for Punjabi food.

