Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Kemmu Binge On Maize, Kareena Kapoor Calls Them 'a-maize-ing'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Feb 6. Here, the two little munchkins were spotted binging on maize and flaunted their million-dollar smiles when the camera flashed on them. Sharing this picture on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing?". Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's photo.

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu eat maize

In the above Instagram post, Taimur Ali Khan looks ravishing in his white robe. On the other hand, Inaaya was wearing a blue outfit, layered with a white towel. Here, the star kids were seen showing their white bright teeth. Interestingly, in the background, you can also spot Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu chit-chatting. As seen in the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays with words and calls the sibling pair 'just a-maize-ing'. She also added, "PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either". Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Kareena Kapoor Khan were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users added, "Look at Tim's smile", while another wrote, "Duo adorable". Tanya Ghavri, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Amrita Arora and many other celebs dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comment section. Within minutes of its posting, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's adorable picture received more than 300k likes. Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

On Jan 1, 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another adorable picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In this Instagram post, the sibling duo was seen playing in their bathtub. As mentioned in the caption, Taimur and Inaaya were getting ready for 2021. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "We are ready for you 2021". Take a look at the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's Instagram post.

