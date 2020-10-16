Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates 8th Anniversary With Saif; Reveals 'key' To Happy Marriage

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Thursday, took to her Instagram handle to wish her husband Saif Ali Khan, as the couple celebrates their 8th wedding anniversary, on October 16. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture, which features the actor draped in a shawl, while Saif Ali Khan can be seen resting his head on his wife’s shoulder. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas On The Indian Representation In 'Evil Eye': 'It Compelled Me'

'To eternity and beyond': Kareena Kapoor Khan

With the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in her caption, shared the ‘key’ to her happy marriage with Saif Ali Khan. The actor wrote, “Once upon a time there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸŽˆðŸŽˆðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond".

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan 'wants' Taimur To Become An Actor; Says 'Bollywood Is Best Place To Work In'

Fans react:

Soon after Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and congratulated her on her eighth anniversary. More so, some fans also enquired the actor about her upcoming films. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan 'wants' Taimur To Become An Actor; Says 'Bollywood Is Best Place To Work In'

Saif and Kareena's relationship:

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor after a five-year courtship in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Reportedly, their wedding reception was later held at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and the Lutyens Bungalow Zone in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan 4 years later, on December 20, 2016. Kareena is currently pregnant with their second child. Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz while Saif Ali Khan was seen in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #QuitPannuda Ahead Of Lyrical Video Release

(Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.