Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Trend #QuitPannuda Ahead Of Lyrical Video Release

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming lyrical video from his film Master will be released on October 16 at 6 pm. Ahead of the song's release, Thalapathy Vijay's fans started trending #QuitPannuda on Twitter. The official handle of the song's makers, Sony Music South shared Quit Pannuda's poster featuring Thalapathy Vijay. Take a look at the Quit Pannuda's poster and fans' reactions on Twitter.

On October 15, the official music producers of Master took to their Twitter handle to share Quit Pannuda's official poster. In the poster, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen as striking a serious and deadly look. Placing his finger on his forehead, the actor gave an intense expression. The poster diagonally reads as 'Master Quit Pannuda from tomorrow 6 PM'. In the tweet, the markers also shared that October 16 is Quit Pannuda's singer Anirudh's birthday. Sony Music South tweeted, 'A rockstar @anirudhofficial birthday special!'.

Fans' reactions

One of Vijay's fans shared a collage of the actor's pictures in a similar pose as seen in the poster. The fan said that this was Thalapathy Vijay's stylish signature pose. Thalapathy's fan also added that he was 'Damn excited to watch #QuitPannuda lyrical video'. The fan wrote, 'Thalapathy Vijay Stylish Signature Pose.. This Looks Is Always Remains Most Favorite To Every Single Thalapathy Vijay Fans..!! OLD Is Always Gold Damn Excited To Watch #QuitPannuda Lyrical Video..!! #Master @actorvijay'.

Thalapathy Vijay Stylish Signature Pose.. 😎



This Looks Is Always Remains Most Favorite To Every Single Thalapathy Vijay Fans..!!



OLD Is Always Gold 🤗



Damn Excited To Watch #QuitPannuda Lyrical Video..!! #Master @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/jgtjbrhAhV — Šåråth Vîjåý Åđđîçt (@sarathvijay967) October 15, 2020

One of Thalapathy Vijay's fan accounts on Twitter shared the poster. They tweeted the countdown to the lyrical video Quit Pannuda's release. The page also wished Anirudh. The fan tweet read as '8 hours to go for @anirudhofficial's bday special #QuitPannuda Lyric Video from #Master'.

One of the Twitter users reacted to Vijay's poster image. The tweet read as 'This poster looks lit That look #QuitPannuda #Master #Thalapathy'. Another fan tweeted, 'Waiting for the Lyrical Video Song of #QuitPannuda from Thalapathy @actorvijay's #Master !'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Waiting for the Lyrical Video Song of #QuitPannuda from Thalapathy @actorvijay's #Master !❤️✌️ — Pragya Nagra (@ActressPragya) October 16, 2020

It looks like an unexpected piece. The makers of #Master are all set to the lyrical video of #QuitPannuda today at 6 PM to mark Anirudh's birthday. This new song will be safe to say Vijay fans will get to see more stills of Vijay in this song! 🥳❤️ @actorvijay @anirudhofficial pic.twitter.com/9lVyblnCb7 — Srikanth (@Srikanthvj_off) October 16, 2020

