Why Has Kareena Kapoor Khan Finally Made Her Debut On Instagram?

In the world of technology and social media, an individual can find all his/her favourite celebrities on social media applications sharing the insiders of their professional and personal life. Social media is considered to be a major medium for celebrities to connect with their fans in a better way.

In this tech world, where everything is to be uploaded on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to stay away from it for several years now. However, only recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan fulfilled the demand of her fans and finally made a debut on Instagram. However, there is something more to the story.

The username of the Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram is ‘KareenaKapoorKhan’, which is a verified account now. On March 6, 2020, the actor shared a post on Instagram where she finally gave the most awaited surprise to her fans as she officially announced that Bebo has made her debut on social media.

Brand endorsement convinces Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Instagram debut?

The actor is seen wearing black-golden activewear in her picture that is signature merchandise of the brand she's endorsing. She has completed her look with black and golden sneakers of the same brand. There are more than 730k followers on her Instagram account including Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Hansika Motwani, and many other popular faces.

She posted her picture after she was declared the brand ambassador of this brand. The actor has several fan accounts but coming up with an official account would certainly increase the brand reach.

In a recent media interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned that she is joining social media for her fans who have supported her for 20 years and she is willing to share the details of her life with them. Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the many celebrities who have endorsed this brand on their social media. However, Kareena turns out to be the first to endorse it by making a social media debut.

