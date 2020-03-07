Kareena Kapoor Khan Crosses 1 Million Followers In A Day As She Makes Her Instagram Debut

After many questions and anticipations, Kareena Kapoor Khan has finally made her Instagram debut. The actor, who always restricted herself from social media and had made it clear that she likes to keep her life private, has finally decided to go more public.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also made a statement that she did this for her fans and is willing to share the day-to-day happenings of her life with them. Kareena’s Instagram account has finally got the verified tag and has already crossed a big milestone in just three days.

How many people followed Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account in a day?

Kareena’s Instagram that goes by the username 'KareenaKapoorKhan' was a major buzz of the town and many celebrities including her sister Karisma Kapoor and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra welcomed her.

On the day, the actor made her curious Instagram debut she already had 450K followers and now, after three days of her official Instagram presence, the actor has finally crossed the milestone of having more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing site.

On March 6, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a total of 850K followers on Instagram. In just one night, the actor crossed a milestone and finally, Kareena's followers are a community of more than 1 million people now. It would be interesting to see how many more records the actor is about to break with her Instagram reach.

Kareena announced her Instagram debut by posting a picture of herself in black and golden activewear paired with the same colour contrast shoes. She also kept her makeup dewy and simple. The actor marked her presence with the caption, ‘The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram received a lot of love from both B-town celebrities and her fans. She was instantly followed by many popular faces of Bollywood like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Manish Malhotra among many others.

