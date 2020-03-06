Kareena Kapoor Khan's Alexander Wang Denim Pants Have A Pretty Hefty Price Tag

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently donned a casual outfit that turned out to be a showstopper on the streets of Mumbai. The Good Newwz actor stepped in a black top and paired it with a pair of Alexander Wang bottom. The price of this Alexander Wang denim pants has a jaw-dropping price.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most fashionable actors in the industry. The Good Newwz actor often steps out in some of the fashionable outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to rock any outfit with utmost grace and confidence.

Recently, the Good Newwz actor stepped out on the streets of Mumbai and sported a chic casual outfit. This outfit was no less than a showstopper. Kareena Kapoor chose to don a sleek black top with a pair of Alexander Wang blue denim pants. Kareena Kapoor Khan added a touch of glam to this outfit by adding a leather bag and a pair of black peep-toes.

But Kareena Kapoor Khan’s outfit made headlines for a different reason. The pair of Alexander Wang’s jeans that Kareena Kapoor Khan was sporting comes with a huge price tag. According to a media portal’s report, this denim pant has a whopping price of ₹23,000. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s photos here.

But this is not the first and the last time that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be making headlines with her outfits anymore. The Good Newwz actor has finally joined Instagram and many such killer outfits are expected in the future. Kareena’s fans are currently overjoyed with this news. No wonder the number of followers on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram is just on the rise.

