Kareena Kapoor's Net Worth Set To Go Higher As She Signs New Brand Deal

Kareena Kapoor surprised everyone with her debut on Instagram. The actor was very vocal about not wanting to access the social media portal in public interviews but it looks like she has finally found her way to Instagram. But, Kareena Kapoor along with her first post on Instagram has also disclosed her partnership with a German sports brand. Check out her net worth details after the brand deal.

Kareena Kapoor's net worth details

Kareena Kapoor is all set to be the face of Puma's latest training apparel's branding. But before signing off on the two-year deal, the Good Newwz actor had a hefty net worth under her kitty. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor's net worth amounts to over ₹450 crores. Reports suggest that the star is currently associated with over 15 brands. Besides this, her work in Hindi films has reportedly been the primary source of her income.

Reports suggest furthermore that Kareena Kapoor's net worth is all set to take a huge leap ahead as she has signed the two-year deal with Puma. Both Puma and Kareena Kapoor have decided to keep the economics of the deal away from the public eye thus no actual figures have been reported. But, it is being reported that Kareena Kapoor will indeed receive a heavy sum through the course of the two-year deal.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen alongside Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. The film will release on March 20, 2020, is reportedly on cards to be a successful venture at the box office. besides this, Kareena Kapoor will also feature alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

