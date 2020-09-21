Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns 40, Malaika & Amrita Pen Heartwarming Wishes For 'Bebolicious'

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's 40th birthday, on September 21, actor's friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora took to their social media handle to write birthday wishes. Sharing adorable pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita and Malaika wrote a heartwarming birthday note. In Malaika Arora's post, Kareena is seen getting a kiss on the cheek from the former while in Amrita's birthday post, the duo is seen twinning in white attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40

Malaika Arora's wishes for Kareena

Instagramming the photo, Malaika wrote a short caption that read, "Beboliciousss it’s a bigggggggish fabulous at any age ... #fab40bebo.... love u", along with a hug and black-heart emoticon. Within an hour, the post managed to garner more than 90k double-taps from Arora's 11.4M Instagram followers. A section of her fans flooded the comments section with wishes and red-heart emoticons. Scroll down to take a look.

Amrita's birthday wishes for Kareena

Meanwhile, Amrita's caption for Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday post read, "Happy birthday our beebo , bebo ,bobee... Today you’re 40 and ohhh my gosh faaaaaabulous". She further added, "To turning older and wiser and us stronger together... Love you tons". Apart from the post, Amrita also shared a picture on the story session of Instagram, in which she is seen posing with Kareena while resting her head on the former's shoulder. Take a look below at Amrita's post and story.

A peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash

Giving a sneak peek into the mid-night birthday bash of Kareena, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her social media handle. In the photos, Kareena was seen celebrating her birthday with parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, along with husband Saif Ali Khan. The slideshow also gave a brief glimpse of Kareena's birthday cake. On the other side, a couple of balloons, which read "40 and fabulous", were also seen in the pictures. Kareena's cousin Zahan and Shaira also joined the mid-night birthday celebration.

Apart from Karisma, Amrita and Malaika, many others from the film industry extended wishes to the Jab We Met actor. Celebrity-designer Manish Malhotra, actor Kunal Kemmu and stylist Anita Adjania, among many others, took to their social media handle and penned wishes for Kareena.

