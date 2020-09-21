Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Priyanka, Sonam, Anushka, Kiara And Others Wish The Diva

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a year older today, i.e. on September 21, 2020. And to mark this day, several Bollywood celebrities and friends of the actor have been pouring out their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Celebs like Neha Dhupia, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, Kunal Kemmu, Masaba Gupta, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and many more have gone all out to wish and pen some sweet wishes for Bebo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to share an adorable birthday wish to her Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor. Priyanka shared an unmissable boomerang of them where they can be seen having a fun time. Kareena sported lavender coloured outfit while Priyanka donned a dark brown suit dress. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Happy Birthday Bebo! Keep shining always. @kareenakapoorkhan love and hugs”. Take a look at the post below.

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of the duo. They both can be seen striking a pose looking all glamourous. Kareena can be seen sporting a grey suit dress and opted for a stylish hairdo along with well-done brows, well-applied eyeliner and glossy lips. While Kiara can be seen donning a denim co-ord set and completed the look by opting for high messy ponytail hairdo and dewy makeup. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happppppyyyyyy birthdayyyyyy beautiful Bebo! God Bless You! @kareenakapoorkhan”. Take a look at the post.

Kunal Kemmu shared a sweet picture with the birthday girl on his Instagram stories. The actor shared a picture where they can be seen striking a simple pose and is all smiles to the camera. Along with the post, he also wrote "Happy Birthday. May you always be happy, healthy and fabulous. We love you”. Take a look at the post below.

NH10 actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a happy and sweet birthday wish for Bebo. The actor shared a glam picture of the birthday girl where she can be seen sporting a white coat and completed the look with well-done hair and makeup. Along with the post, she also wrote, “wishing the one and only a very happy birthday! Keep slaying”. Take a look.

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories to wish the birthday girl by sharing a stunning picture along with a sweet note. Katrina shared a glamourous picture of Bebo where she can be seen sporting a red sequenced outfit and completed her outfit with well-done hair and makeup. Along with the post, she also wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the most wonderful @kareenakapoorkhan… there’s no one like you. May you get back all the kindness and love and positivity you shower on others”. Take a look at the post.

Apart from them several other celebs also went on to share stunning pictures with the birthday girl and also penned some sweet and happy wishes wishing her lots of love and happiness always. Take a look at some of the other celebs who wished the actor.

Neha Dhupia

Sonam Kapoor

Masaba Gupta

Homi Adajania

Kajol

