Kareena Kapoor Khan Extends Birthday Wish For Rishi Kapoor With A Heartfelt Video; Watch

September 4 marked the 68th birth anniversary of the late actor Rishi Kapoor. On the occasion, his fans and family members, including daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wrote heartwarming notes for him. Joining the hundreds of others, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to the story session of her Instagram and extended wishes for her late uncle.

In the video, Rishi Kapoor was seen sporting a multi-colour sweat round-neck t-shirt. Rishi Kapoor completed his dapper look with a pair of tinted sunglasses. Instagramming the video, Kareena wrote a birthday wish for her uncle, which read, "Happy Birthday Chintu Uncle... Miss you" along with two red-heart emoticons. Scroll down to watch Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday post for Rishi Kapoor.

Born in 1952, Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 this year, at HN Reliance Hospital. He succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Singh. The veteran actor was cremated in Mumbai on the same day in the presence of his family members and close friends.

A peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Earlier in March, the Gori Tere Pyar Mein actor joined the photo-sharing platform. so far, she has shared numerous pictures to give a sneak-peek into her personal and professional life. The Instagram feed of the actor has often featured her husband and son, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Apart from sharing family pictures, Kapoor has also shared a couple of her childhood pictures.

Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the 39-year-old actor extended wishes for her fans and 4.2M Instagram followers. In her post, Taimur was seen worshipping a lego Ganpati. In the caption, Bebo mentioned that the Lego Ganapati was made by Taimur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in late actor Irrfan Khan's film Angrezi Medium, starring Radhika Madan. Kareena portrayed a brief cameo in the comedy-drama. she will soon share the screen space with her 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan for an upcoming project, title Laal Singh Chaddha. The upcomer is an official remake of a Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, released in 1994.

