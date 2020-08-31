Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Shooting With Her 'favourite Co-star' And It Is None Other Than Leo

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently posted a video of herself with Leo. But it is not what one might expect. In fact, her fans might be in for a shock as Kareena hails Leo as his favourite co-star in the caption. Here's what this is about.

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses with Leo

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account to post a video herself of with Leo. She also added how Leo is her favourite co-star. However, it is not the Leonardo Dicaprio --- the actor as one might expect --- rather its an adorable pug who seem to share its name with the legendary Hollywood actor. Kareena added a caption saying, "Shooting with my fav co-star LÌ¶eÌ¶oÌ¶ Ì¶DÌ¶iÌ¶ Ì¶CÌ¶aÌ¶pÌ¶rÌ¶iÌ¶oÌ¶ my Leo ðŸ˜‚â¤ï¸â¤ï¸. Take a look:

Kareen Kapoor Khan is all smiling in the video cuddling with her Leo. She is dressed in black clothes and a sneaker. Her hair is tied in a high ponytail and while her makeup was kept minimalistic. Meanwhile, Leo is not the only one who got a chance to pose with her. It seems Kareena was doing an ad campaign for an animal brand and shared another video with lots of other pooches and even a cat.

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a few pictures from a family get together. She could be seen posing in the picture, along with her aunt Reema Jain, father Randhir Kapoor, son Taimur and niece, Samiera Kapoor. In another picture, Taimur could be seen trying to run away while Reema Jain held her in place for a photo. Adding a caption, Kareena wrote "All my favourite humans â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

A few days before, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo with her girl gang. In the picture, Kareena posed along with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Mallika Bhatt while Karisma Kapoor was missing. In the caption, she said, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸ PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action". Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium which released on the OTT platform during the lockdown. The movie also had Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead. This was the last release of Irrfan Khan on March 13 before his tragic death.

Kareena will be next seen in the multi-starrer period drama, Takht. The Dharma production is based on Aurgazeb's accession to the throne. Besides Kareena, the cast also has Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janvhi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. The movie is set to release some time in 2021.

