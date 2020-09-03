Adipurush: Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Saif Ali Khan 'the Most Handsome Devil In History'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on September 3 and presented husband-actor Saif Ali Khan as the villain of Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush. The second poster of Om Raut's upcoming directorial venture seems to be more focused on the antagonist of the film as it gives a glimpse of Lankesh. Instagramming the poster, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Presenting the most handsome devil in history... my man Saif Ali Khan", along with two red-heart emoticons. She also tagged the makers of the upcoming movie in the post. Scroll down to take a look at Adipurush's new poster:

Kareena Kapoor Khan presents Adipurush's villain

Within a couple of minutes, Kareena's post managed to garner more than 17K double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Meanwhile, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. "This going to be an epic", wrote a follower while another asserted, "We are excited to see saif with the One n only Prabhas".

Adipurush cast & details

In August, actor Prabhas and director Om Raut announced the project on their social media handle. The upcoming project will narrate the story of the Indian epic, Ramayan. Prabhas will be seen portraying Lord Rama while Saif Ali Khan will essay the role of Lankesh.

Sharing his excitement to join the star cast of Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan said that he is thrilled to be working with Om Raut again, their recent collaboration Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was a massive hit. Praising Raut, Saif added that the director has a grand vision and technical knowledge. Sharing his experience from Tanhaji, Saif shared Om took him beyond the cutting edge of the Hindi cinema. Calling the upcoming project "a phenomenal" and his character "electrifying and demonic", Saif further added that he is looking forward to clashing swords with Prabhas.

Interestingly the 50-year-old actor has won a lot of accolades while playing the antagonist in several films. Some of the most memorable negative characters of the actor are Langda Tyagi from Omkara and Udaybhan Rathod in the recently released Tanhaji. In Adipurush, which is an on-screen adaptation of Ramayan, Saif will be stepping into the role of a larger than life villain.

