Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Radiance In Pictures From Her Diwali Celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant in new pictures taken during her Diwali celebration. The mom-to-be was seen dressed in all white with a red dupatta with golden accents. The pictures from the celebration were shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s manager and the actor can be seen posing alongside Masaba and her family members.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the epitome of pregnancy glow

Kareena Kapoor’s manager took to Instagram to share the pictures where she too features with the actor. The three women in the picture can be seen dressed in traditional attire as they pose for the camera. Poonam Damania shared a set of two pictures on her timeline where Kareena can be seen with her baby bump.

Sharing the images, Poonam mentioned that she was grateful for each day and that there could be no better way to enter the festive season. She then called the group who attended the celebration as her favourites. Babita Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Masaba Gupta featured in the pictures shared by Poonam.

The manager once again thanked them for their constant love and support and ended the caption with a bunch of hashtags and emojis. The post saw a number of reactions from fans who were delighted to see Kareena Kapoor. They praised the actor and wished her a Happy Diwali as well.

Masaba Gupta too reacted to the picture as she left a few hearts in the comments section of the post. The fashion designer also shared the post to her Instagram stories and captioned it recalling all the amazing things they’ve done together. Masaba later jovially added “samosa's and chutney sandwich included” and completed the caption on the post with a few hearts.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Kareena Kapoor has been in the festive mood as she was spotted on Tuesday visiting Dharma Productions' head honcho's house for celebrations. The actor was joined by Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra and many others. Kareena was seen dressed up in a grey attire as she attended the party with her closest friends.

