Kareena Kapoor Khan Refuses To Take Her Mask Off For Paparazzi As She Resumes Work; Watch

Soon-to-be mother Kareena Kapoor Khan recently commenced the shooting of her famous radio show What Women Want's third season. Kareena, who has been away from the sets for over six months now, was spotted at Mehboob Studios as she resumed work yesterday. However, the Veerey Di Wedding actor made headlines after she refused to remove her mask to pose for paparazzi until they put their face masks on.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Partners With Instagram To Support Small Business During Festive Season

Kareena Kapoor says, main mask nahi utaarungi

On November 8, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally resumed work after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Kareena kicked off the shoot of her radio show's new season amid the Coronavirus scare, the actor is undertaking all the precautions to keep safe during such unprecedented times and the Instagram video shared by Viral Bhayani is proof. In the video posted by Bhayani yesterday, the Good Newwz actor is seen posing for the paparazzi with her face mask on and wasn't ready to take it off on their insistence until they put their masks on.

The 40-year-old, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, stepped out of her vanity van and posed for the cameras in a white and blue striped dress paired with nude footwear and statement earrings, along with flaunting her baby bump. However, when the paps standing near Kareena asked her to take her mask off for the photographs, she refused to do so as was heard saying, "Main mask nahi utaarungi (I won't take the mask off)" as many around her didn't have their masks on. Soon after her assistants requested the photographers to wear their masks, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor took hers off for a couple of minutes.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Bump Visible In Recent Quirky Pic; See

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's videos from the sets below:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Glows At Family Dinner, Tara Sutaria Joins In With Aadar Jain

Meanwhile, Kareena herself took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak-peek into the sets of the upcoming season of What Women Want. Posing for the camera rocking her million-dollar smile, she asked her fans to brace themselves as her popular talk show will soon be going live. In no time, Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos were quick to do rounds on social media with many fan pages of the actor rejoicing as they will finally get to see their favourite star on screen after a long time.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Shares 'Bhoot Police' Poster Which Depicts #AatmaNirbhayaBharat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.