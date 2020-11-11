Kareena Kapoor Khan Goes Gaga Over Her Bindi While Sporting An Ethnic Look: 'Just Love It'

On November 10, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to her social media handle and shared a selfie with her 4.9M followers. In the selfie, Kareena is seen posing with a smiling face while sporting a no-makeup look. Interestingly, the actor wore a black bindi with her white kurta in the picture. Instagramming the selfie, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed her love for bindi as she wrote, "There’s something about wearing a bindi... just love it", along with two red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Scroll down to take a look at Kareena's selfie.

Within a few hours, Bebo's selfie managed to garner an overwhelming response from her fans and followers as it bagged more than 450k double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, a section of fans went gaga over Khan's selfie as they flooded the comments section with one-word compliments like "gorgeous", "beautiful", and "queen". Meanwhile, Kareena's elder sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, also showered love on the former and left a sparkling heart emoji in the comments box.

Coming to her traditional look, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was spotted in the look while heading out for a pre-Diwali bash at her friend’s house. She opted for a white suit paired with a red dupatta. The actor picked matching earrings with the outfit and completed her look with a bindi on her forehead. She also chose a pair of golden Kolhapuri sandals and kept her hair tied in a neat ponytail.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor recently commenced the shooting of her famous radio show What Women Want's third season. Kareena, who has been away from the sets for over six months now, was spotted at Mehboob Studios as she resumed work on November 9. The actor shared a sneak-peek into the sets of the upcoming season of What Women Want. While posing for the camera, she asked her fans to brace themselves as her popular talk show will soon be going live.

A peek into Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

The Jab We Met actor is an avid social media user as she keeps sharing updates about her whereabouts. From extending birthday wishes for loved ones to sharing the BTS pictures of her ventures; the actor has shared numerous posts. A few weeks back, she shared a boomerang video on the media wall of her handle. The video also featured Karisma and Kareena.

