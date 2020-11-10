Kareena Kapoor Khan Posts A B'day Message For Nitasha Nanda, Calls Her 'everyone's Angel'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had the sweetest birthday wish for her sister Nitasha Nanda. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and dedicated a birthday post for her Nitasha. Recently, the Kapoor family and their close family and friends even partied together to celebrate Nanda’s birthday. The pictures from the celebration even went viral on Instagram in no time.

Kareena Kapoor wishes “everyone’s angel” on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan constantly shares update about her life with her fans. Thanks to Instagram, her fans receive a peak into the Bollywood actor’s life. Apart from sharing a glimpse of her personal and professional life, Kareena Kapoor also makes sure to dedicate some of the sweetest birthday posts to her close family and friends.

The Bollywood actor has posted a brand birthday message once again. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post was dedicated to her sister Nitasha Nanda. In this Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor celebrated her sister 50th birthday. In the post’s caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday Tashuu. Love you lots everyone’s angel. Big Hug. @nandanitasha”. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram post here.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ekta Kapoor also took to Instagram and celebrated Nitasha Nanda’s birthday. Ekta Kapoor posted a group photo to celebrate the occasion. In her Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Happie bday my fav Scoprion girls! @neelamkotharisoni @nandanitasha”. Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post here.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ekta Kapoor, even Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wished Nitasha Nanda. Both Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor chose to post a sweet Instagram story for the birthday girl. In her Instagram story, Neetu Kapoor revealed that she had a birthday lunch with Nitasha. Along with Nitasha and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and her husband also joined for the dinner. Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s story here.

Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note for the Nitasha Nanda in her Instagram story. Alia Bhatt wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest Tashu. You’re probably the most wonderful soul that exists!! Have the best best day. You deserve all the joy in the world and more love you!”. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story here.

