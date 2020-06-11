Kareena Kapoor Khan Features In A Twitter Thread As Compared To Sunsets And Skylines

Kareena Kapoor Khan a.k.a Bebo is truly one of social media's favourites. While fans just can’t get enough of the actress’ gym clicks, there is another fan thread of the actress that has been trending on Twitter. This fan thread features Kareena Kapoor’s photos compared to beautiful sunsets and skylines. While the thread was started by a fan a month ago, it is now breaking Twitter as fans just can’t get enough of it.

The thread features Kareena Kapoor styled in vibrant colours like red, purple, orange and green. Further, the captions of the fan do complete justice to the pictures. In the fan thread, Bebo has been referred to as the ‘purple lady’ and ‘queen in pink’. Further her gorgeous blue and yellow outfits have been captioned as ‘Blue Jane’ and ‘yellow mellows’. Here’s the twitter thread featuring Kareena Kapoor’s images juxtaposed with breathtaking sunsets and skylines:

The Twitter thread:

Kareena Kapoor as beautiful sunsets and skylines : a thread



She owns red! Periodt.â¤ pic.twitter.com/m01QpzqR7C — reeyaaaaaaaaaaaaðŸ³‍ðŸŒˆ (@tararumpampam) May 14, 2020

she makes orange look more aesthetic pic.twitter.com/Z1USPtno8v — reeyaaaaaaaaaaaaðŸ³‍ðŸŒˆ (@tararumpampam) May 14, 2020

Several fans have commented on the Twitter thread and praised the actress for her ravishing beauty and style. One of the fans also said that he just couldn’t handle the actress’ beauty. Further, the fans have absolutely no doubt about the fact that Bebo owns every outfit that she wears. Another fan said that his heart couldn't handle Bebo's beauty.

Image credit: Twitter screenshot

The actress, who once debuted alongside Abhishek Bachchan in the film Refugee, is now one of the industry’s most loved actresses. The actress has played several dynamic roles. From Heroine to Jab We Met, and now Angrezi Medium, the actress has continuously been breaking the box-office with her super-hit films.

Kareena Kapoor's latest updates:

As of Tuesday, the actress had been spotted with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur at Marine Drive in Mumbai. However, fans also hope to see the actress on the big screen soon. As per reports, the Angrezi Medium actress is soon going to star in a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank’s film Forrest Gump. The film has been titled Laal Singh Chaddha and will be directed by Advait Chandan, the director of the movie Secret Superstar. The actress is also set to feature in Karan Johar’s multi-star cast drama Takht. Fans are super-excited for Bebo’s upcoming films and just can’t wait to see her on the big screen.

