Kareena Kapoor's Chartbuster Songs Sung By Sunidhi Chauhan

One of the gems of the 'Kapoor' family, Kareena Kapoor has been one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Bollywood, ever since she starred alongside the Bachchan father-son duo in 2000's romantic drama Refugee. Bebo has proven her mettle as an actor time and again with a keen eye for unconventional roles as well. Be it playing Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham or essaying the role of Chameli in the film Chameli, Kareena has undeniably lived up to her family's legacy.

Along with starring in several cult films, Kareena Kapoor has also given the Hindi film industry some chartbuster songs that top the playlist of many fans till date. Some of those iconic songs are sung by one of the prolific playback singers, Sunidhi Chauhan. Thus, here are some of Kareena Kapoor's hit songs sung by the iconic Sunidhi Chauhan:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's Dance Numbers Which You Can Add To Your Festival Playlist

1) Chhaliya

One of the chartbuster dance numbers of Kareena Kapoor, Chhaliya is a track from 2008's action-comedy, Tashan. Alongside Sunidhi Chauhan, the item number is sung by Piyush Mishra while its music is composed by the hit music-composer jodi, Vishal Shekhar. Although the song is more than a decade old, it is hands down one of the most popular songs of Bebo till date.

2) Ye Mera Dil

Yet another super hit song of Kareena Kapoor sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Ye Mera Dil is a remix version of the original song by the same name, sung by the legendary Asha Bhosle. The dance number is from 2006's action-thriller Don, which is a remake of the 1978's film by the same title, starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. However, the remix version of Ye Mera Dil, sung by Sunidhi, received the same amount of love and applause from the masses.

Also Read | THESE Kareena Kapoor Songs Are Sung By The Melodious Playback Singer Alka Yagnik

3) Bhage Re Man

Bhage Re Man is a romantic melody from 2004's film Chameli starring Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose. This song is one of the few slow-paced romantic songs sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, as she is deemed as the "Queen of item songs". The music of Bhage Re Man is composed by Sandesh Shandilya while its lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

4) Gela Gela Gela

Gela Gela Gela is a dance number from Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's blockbuster romantic thriller courtroom drama, Aitraaz. The track is sung by Adnan Sami and Sunidhi Chauhan while its music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. It is one of the evergreen songs from the Abbas-Mustan directorial.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Songs That Have Best Hook-steps For Your Fitness Work-out

(Image credit: Kareena Kapoor FC Instagram and Sunidhi Chauhan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.