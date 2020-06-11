Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan Bonds With Fans On 'Lal Singh Chaddha' Set

The movie Lal Singh Chaddha starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in pivotal roles is one of the most awaited films. The Advait Chandan directorial movie was originally planned to release this December. However, with the nationwide lockdown disturbing shooting schedule currently, the makers are most likely postpone the film reportedly. But the buzz around the film is still afloat and recently some pictures of Kareena posing with fans from the sets of the movie have been going viral on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing her fans on the sets of Lal Singh Chaddha

Talking about the pictures, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen posing with an elated fan along with her little daughter. The first picture is a beautiful close-up shot of Bebo posing with them. But it is the little fan's expression which steals the show in the picture. She can be seen looking at Kareena with a super adorable expression which is an endearing sight to behold.

Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen in a simple traditional avatar in the pictures

The second picture has the actor posing with them while holding onto her little fan. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen in a simple traditional avatar which is presumably her look from Lal Singh Chaddha. The Jab We Met actor is sporting a peach-colored printed kurta which she has paired up with a pink dupatta. The actor can be seen with minimal makeup yet looks fresh as a daisy. Take a look at these unseen pictures of Kareena from the sets of Lal Singh Chaddha which was shared by one of her fan clubs on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan bonding with her delighted fans on the sets of Lal Singh Chaddha truly makes way for a lovely sight. Talking about the movie, according to a news portal, the makers have planned to add a part featuring the coronavirus pandemic in the story of Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie will reportedly capture all the major happenings since the year 1947. The coronavirus pandemic is inevitably one of the biggest events in modern-day history, therefore the makers are considering adding this bit in the story of the film, as per the reports. The news portal also claimed that the makers are working on a fresh development that will revolve around the character and will also have the coronavirus pandemic bit in it.

Image Credit: The Real Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

