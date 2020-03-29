Kareena Kapoor Aces The 'workout Pout' Game, Stuns Netizens With Post-workout Selfie

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has her fans floored with every update on her Instagram page and her latest photo is no exception. The Refugee actor shared a stunning post-workout selfie, earlier on Sunday, where she can be seen pouting for the camera after working out at home. She captioned the post that says, "The workout pout... It's a thing... really!" as a joke about having to workout at home during the national lockdown.

Have a look:

Fans of the 3 Idiots star flooded the post with comments about their adulation of her by calling her 'an idol', 'an inspiration' and 'a perfect human being'. Kareena has indeed been an inspiration for her fans and followers amid the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus in India. Through her Instagram updates, the actor has been urging her fans to stay indoors and practice self-isolation while sharing some adorable pictures of her own activities during the self-quarantine period.

On the professional front, the actor was last seen in the role of an Indian cop in England in the film Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, which also featured actors Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia. With its release in theatres during the onset of the coronavirus frenzy across the world, the movie opened to a comparatively lower collection at the Box-Office and received mixed reviews from the audience.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor will be seen next in Advait Chandan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to release in theatres on Christmas this year.

