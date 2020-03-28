Kareena Kapoor Reveals How She Felt About 'nasty' Rumours About Her And Hrithik; Read

At one point in Bollywood's history, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor were one of the best on-screen couples. Their chemistry was impeccable and was adored by fans. However, their on-screen chemistry would often lead to speculation that they were a couple in real life, despite the fact that Hrithik Roshan was still married to Sussanne Khan at that time. Here is a look at how Kareena Kapoor reacted to these 'nasty' rumours when they first surfaced.

Time when Kareena Kapoor talked about 'nasty gossip' around her & Hrithik Roshan

On the show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Kareena Kapoor was asked if she was ever upset by the 'mean and nasty gossip' about her and Hrithik Roshan's relationship. Responding to the question, the actor revealed that anything that was written about her would upset her. Kareena Kapoor added that if you are a famous celeb, you cannot avoid people talking about you.

The Tashan actor then mentioned that, as an actor, gossip was part and parcel of everyday life. However, if the people close to you, like family and friends, know what was true, then nothing else mattered. Kareena Kapoor was then asked if she ever spoke to Hrithik Roshan's family about the dating rumours.

Kareena Kapoor claimed that there was nothing to talk about or clarify, as it was like a joke. She then added that she only knew one thing for sure, and that was that she would never let these rumours come between her friendship with Hrithik Roshan in any way.

The Good Newwz actor revealed that she and Hrithik Roshan were still close friends and would act like children on movie sets. The actor added that she loved messing around with the Krissh actor and she would not stop just because of some gossip that was randomly created by fans and portals.

