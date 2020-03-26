Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic Of Saif-Taimur In Bathrobes, Fans Go Gaga

Amongst the millions of Indians in lockdown mode to prevent the further surge of Coronavirus cases, several celebrities are also following suit. They are either asking people to either stay indoors or showing the right way to wash hands, which is the best precautionary measure.

One such celebrity who urged people to stay safe is Kareena Kapoor Khan. She recently shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan asking people to #stayinside. However, some fans were curious about whether the picture she shared was from her house.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture from her lavish house. In the picture one can see that Taimur Ali Khan is following his father, Saif Ali Khan, both dressed in a wardrobe of white and golden colour respectively. Taimur’s bodily language is evidence that he is having fun following his father Saif Ali Khan to wherever he is going. The picture is apparently clicked in the lobby of Kareena’s home which is furnished similar to Victorian-era golden brackets and alleyway. The royal blue carpet also stands out. The picture invited many eyeballs from netizens who were curious if it was actually clicked at her home.

Check out the picture that Kareena Kapoor Khan shared on her Instagram

Furthermore, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the candid picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan on her Instagram account of over two million and counting, followers. Kareena wrote, “Dear India, let's do this. Be responsible. Be home. Be safe. #21DayLockdown #InThisTogether.”

She also tagged Narendra Modi and many dignitaries on her picture who have laid down the guidelines of #stayhome. Karisma Kapoor also agreed with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the comments section. Some fans wrote their comments filled with curiosity.

Check out all the reactions from fans

Snippet Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

