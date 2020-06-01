Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Songs That Have Best Hook-steps For Your Fitness Work-out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the glamour girl of Bollywood. Kareena has lived up to her family legacy and has proved her mettle as an actor, time and again. The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky over the years. Kareena Kapoor Khan entered the Bollywood industry with Refugee (2000), and has completed two decades in the industry, Kareena has been a part of many great movies and songs. Here are Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best songs with amazing hook-steps that you should add to your workout playlist amid this lockdown. Read ahead to know-

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s songs best suited for the perfect workout

You Are My Soniya

You Are My Soniya is sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The song is from the blockbuster movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2003). Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of Pooja in the movie. The song also features Hrithik Roshan and the dance steps in the song are popular even today.

Bebo

Bebo is from the movie Kambakkht Ishq (2009). Kareena Kapoor Khan played the character of Simrita, who is a doctor in the movie. The song is sung by Alisha Chinai and the music for the song is composed by Anu Malik and Salim-Sulaiman. The movie performed well at the box office, and the song also features Akshay Kumar.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone And Kareena Kapoor Khan In Plunging Neckline Gowns

Chhaliya

The white sand of Greece’s Milos Island and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s size zero figure is what made this song evergreen. The song is from the movie Tashan (2008) and is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance and appearance in this song made fans drool. Her hook-steps is also easy to follow and incorporate in your Zumba routine.

It’s rocking

Kareena Kapoor Khan performed in this song as a special appearance in the 2007 romantic movie Kya Love story Hai. Kareena Kapoor Khan left everyone by surprise as she added some extra energy into the song and the movie. The song stays on to be popular even today. The song helped in the promotions of the movie too.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Mourns Brutal Murder Of African-American Man George Floyd

Tareefan

Tareefan is a popular number from the movie Veerey Di Wedding. The song is composed by Qaran, and Badshah sang as well as featured in the official video. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s amazing dance moves and overall looks set fire on social media. The song was one of the most popular songs of 2018 and stayed on the top of many music application playlists.

Fevicol Se

Kareena Kapoor Khan has done some amazing item songs in the last few years, one of them being Fevicol Se from the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2. The catchy lyrics and music of the song made it so popular. The song is composed by Sajid-Wajid. Kareena and Salman have featured together in the song, making it one of the most viewed item songs on social media.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan - Who Wore Royal Blue Suit Better?

Chammak Challo

Chammak Challo is from the movie Ra. One and was one of the popular songs of 2011. The song is sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer and composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Chammak Challo is also noted for being the first musical collaboration of Akon with Indian artists. The song features Shah Rukh Khan too, and the hook steps of the song are practised by people even after a decade.

Chandigarh Mein

Chandigarh Mein song is from Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest movie Good Newwz (2019). The song also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. The song is sung by Badshah, Harrdy Sandhu, Lisa Mishra, Asees Kaur and has received over 55 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Is All Praises For Kareena Kapoor Khan, Calls Her A "born Star"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.