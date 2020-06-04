Kareena Kapoor Khan's Photo Of 'playful' Taimur On Saif Ali Khan's Back Is Adorable

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a completely family-oriented woman, as is evident from her Instagram feed. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Kareena has often posted pictures of herself spending time with her family. She recently shared an adorable picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan goofing around. Read ahead to know-

Kareena Kapoor Khan post shows Saif and Taimur goofing around

Kareena Kapoor Khan who joined Instagram, almost a month back, gained more than 3.2 million followers in no-time. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram feed is a treat to the eyes as the actor is often spotted posting pictures of her friends, family, and her beautiful selfies. On June 4, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan having an adorable moment. She captioned the picture, “Saif said, "I always got your back"... Tim took it literally 🤣❤️ #FavouriteBoys #QuarantineMornings”.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan is seen lying on the floor, upside-down. He has worn a white kurta. The little 4 years old Taimur is seen lying on top of his father, Saif, with his back resting on Saif’s back. As Kareena Kapoor Khan posted this picture, it went viral in no-time. The post received more than three lakh likes and fans spammed the post with several comments. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend and Bollywood actor Amruta Arora also commented on the post. Her comment read, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to post a picture of her niece Inaaya, showing a family tree of the ‘Khan-daan’. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu’s daughter, Inaaya, is seen holding their family tree picture, that shows the face cut-outs of Sharmila Tagore, Tiger Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha and Saba. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s caption for the post read, “My beautiful niece ❤️❤️❤️ #FamilyForever @sakpataudi @khemster2 @ss0176 @saraalikhan95 @iakpataudi @karishmakemmu @kemmujyoti @ravi.kemmu”.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, that follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Kareena will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the Hindi remake of the blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles. Reportedly, the makers have managed to rope in actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh to play prominent roles in the movie. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding as well.

