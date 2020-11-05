Kareena Kapoor Khan's Baby Bump Visible In Recent Quirky Pic; See

Kareen Kapoor Khan’s second pregnancy announcement made a lot of buzz on social media. Her fans and followers were extremely happy and excited to hear the good news. In a recent picture uploaded by the Talaash actor on Instagram, her baby bump is pretty visible. She also added a quirky caption to the picture. Read ahead to know what her caption was.

Also read | Trishala Dutt Reveals Where She Spent Most Of Her 2020; Maanyata Says 'Beautiful'

Kareen Kapoor Khan’s quirky caption in a recent photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan uploaded a picture on Instagram where her baby bump was clearly visible. In the photo, she is seen wearing a loose and comfortable, printed pink and white kurta and churidar. She captioned the photo: “Ladies and no gentlemen....ðŸ¤­ðŸ¤­ðŸ§ðŸ§ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜”. Kareena Kapoor Khan had also tagged Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor and her friends Nitisha Nandan and Anissa Malhotra Jain.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy photos receive a lot of love from her fans on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s face had a visible pregnancy glow. Fans and followers have showered their love on the photo by commenting on it. Many have used the heart and heart-eyed emoji to express their love. See their reactions here:



Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy announcement was made in August. Saif Ali Khan said that they are pleased to announce that they are expecting an addition to the family. He thanked his well-wishers for their love and wishes.

Also read | If You Loved 'Baahubali'; Here Are Other Films That Showcase India's Cultural Grandeur

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. She regularly keeps her 4.8 million fans updated about her personal and professional life. Her photos often feature husband Saif Ali Khan. Son Taimur also frequently makes it to her Instagram.

Also read | Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana's Astrologer Father Changed His Name Due To Numerology?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also worked in several blockbuster movies. Omkara, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots, and Ki & Ka are some of her notable works. She also starred in Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding, and Good Newwz. She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a comedy-drama film helmed by Advait Chandan.

Image courtesy- @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.