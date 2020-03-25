Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Made Her Signature Kohl-lined Eyes Popular; See Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always managed to steal hearts with her appearances, be it onscreen or off screen. Having spent two decades in Bollywood, the Jab We Met actor has managed to etch her name in people’s hearts, be it for her acting skills, dancing capabilities or her unique fashion choices and style statements.

Not just fashion, but the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor has also made her signature look famous. From a flawless base to loads of kohl to highlight her pretty eyes, Kareena Kapoor Khan has rocked her signature kohl-lined eyes at many important events and regular outings. Take a look at times when Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show with her signature kohl-lined eyes on various occasions.

Kareena Kapoor's photos that beautifully highlight her kohl-lined eyes

1. The traditional outfit and her simple look make for a perfect click

2. For a promotional shoot for a jewellery brand

3. For cousin Armaan Jain's wedding and reception

4. For a photoshoot in an off-shoulder dress with fluffy sleeves, coupled with her kohl-lined eyes

