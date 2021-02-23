'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Spoiler: Virat-Sai Feed Each Other, Pakhi Fumes In Jealousy

Star Plus' show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Ashwini reaches Usha's house to give her some food, she learns a shocking truth. The latter informs Ashwini that Sai has decided to leave the house as Virat did not behave well with her. However, Ashwini is in for a huge surprise when she reaches home. Read on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler.

In the recent episode, Ashwini goes home and watches Sai and Virat enjoy a warm moment. Virat brings Sai's favourite street food to make her smile. He adds that he's got all of this to cover up for his rude behaviour. Sai narrates Shayaris and the duo laughs out loud. They remove some food for Usha and then fight over who'll eat first. However, Sai starts feeling dizzy as she's not eaten anything since morning. As soon as she is about to faint, Virat makes her sit on the bed and asks her to relax.

He further feeds her and then Sai quips that he's turned into a doctor from being an officer. She jokingly adds that if he faints, she won't have the strength to pick him up. After this, Sai feeds him too and the duo shares a warm moment together. Pakhi enters the room and watches that the two are having a gala time. She informs Virat that everyone in the house feels that he's unwell and that he's not eaten anything since morning. Pakhi further adds that Sai won and she lost. Sai lashes out at her for her shrewd thoughts and hits back at her for thinking rot. Pakhi tells Virat that Sai is always the first one who bluntly gives answers. After Virat backs Sai, Pakhi breaks down.

Sai remarks that no one has the right to enter Virat and her room and give any tips. She continues that Pakhi is lowering her self-esteem by doing all this. Pakhi tells Virat that she did not want to enter their room, it was Badi Mami who asked her to do so. Virat once again backs Sai and informs her that she's not done anything wrong. Pakhi is shocked to see how the duo has bonded this strong.

