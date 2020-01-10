Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Soha Ali Khan To Take Up Radio? See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who made her chat-show debut with the radio show What Women Want, seems to have inspired her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan to take up a new role. Soha Ali Khan, on Friday, that is January 10, 2020, posted a picture on her Instagram profile, captured in what looks like a recording studio.

In the social media post, Soha Ali Khan said, "Finding my voice with @storytel.in today #couplegoals coming soon!" (sic)

Soha Ali Khan, who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now, recently made her debut as an author with The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. She is reportedly busy working on her maiden production.

A media report claims that Soha and her husband, Kunal Kemmu are working on setting up their production venture, whose first project is the biopic of lawyer Ram Jethmalani. The project, co-produced by Ronnie Screwala, is presently in the scripting stage.

Besides producing films, Soha Ali Khan is reportedly looking forward to featuring in web-series, as they are less demanding and easy to shoot.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently hosting the second season of her radio show What Women Want.

Besides What Women Want, the actor is reportedly shooting for Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha in Chandigarh, Punjab. The movie, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, will mark the Hindi film debut of Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi.

As soon as she wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will reportedly join the sets of Karan Johar's Takht. The forthcoming movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. The movie touted to be a historical drama will be directed by Karan Johar.

