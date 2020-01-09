Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Disha Patani - Who Slayed The Shimmery Look Better?

Bollywood celebrities are well- known for creating trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or high slit, the actors never fail to ace the desired look. Recently, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan wore slightly resembling sequin gowns and all the three actors nailed it.

Disha V/S Kiara V/S Kareena

Disha Patani opted for a fully embellished blingy emerald green dress for the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Malang. The green bling dress was by Yousef Al Jasmi. The bling ensemble had a thigh-high slit and high-neck detail. The actor opted for green and golden bold eye makeup look with winged eyeliner to complete it.

She went for filled-in brows and heavy coats of mascara with nude lips to complete her look. She opted for clear strappy heels that complimented her outfit perfectly. For the hairstyle, Disha went for tight curls and kept her hair open. She was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, wore a resembling long gown with the same detailings of sequin and high slit. Her gown had a deep neckline that toned up her look even more. The actor opted for the colour golden and kept the look glammed up with wavy middle-parted curls. For her makeup, she kept it minimal with mascara- lashed eyes and nude lips. The actor completed the look with black and golden stilettos.

Kareena Kapoor Khan donned a similar kind of outfit for a promotional event where she wore a golden sequin knee-high slit gown. Her gown had a deep neckline with flare sleeve detailing. The actor completed the look with a pulled back sleek hairstyle. For her glam, she kept it minimalistic with nude makeup and no accessory look.

