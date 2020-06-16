Katrina Kaif Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The AC/DC T-shirt Better?

Bollywood’s leading divas have been setting fashion trends for a while now. From rocking casuals to looking absolutely incredible in gowns for awards, the divas of the Hindi film industry have always managed to amaze fans with their choice of outfits. In the recent past, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted looking fabulous in a similar AC/DC t-shirt. Take a look and decide who wore it better.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif And Nick Jonas Show How To Pull Off That Beige Outfit Look: See Pic

Katrina Kaif

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif likes keeping it casual, and this is evident from her Instagram posts. Some time ago, Katrina Kaif was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house and later at Bastian,a Bandra based eatery, with Arpita. For the evening, Katrina was clicked dressed in an AC DC t-shirt by UK label Missguided. She paired the cool bleached and distressed tee with a smart white coloured double slit skirt. The actor finished off the look with nude sandals from Steve Madden. The open, messy hair and minimal makeup finished off her look.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan React

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to strike the right balance with her outfits. Case in point: the Jab We Met actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai some time back, wearing an oversized Gucci T-shirt which she paired with black leggings, which made for the perfect outfit for a mid-week outing. She was spotted wearing a grey T-shirt by the label yet again featuring an AC/DC ensemble. A pair of oversized 60s inspired yellow-tinted sunglasses, black sliders, tied hair and no makeup, finished off her look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was gearing up for her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. But due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie has been postponed. Earlier the Rohit Shetty directorial was slated to hit the theatres on March 24, 2020. The film also features Akshay Kumar in the lead, playing a cop. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the film is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani Instagram)

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Katrina Kaif & Sisters Are All Smiles In This Adorable Photo

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.