Kareena Kapoor Khan Walking The Ramp For Different Designers Is A Proof She Owns The Stage

The ultimate fashion diva of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan has walked the ramp for several fashion designers in the industry. From Manish Malhotra's exclusive outfit collection to Falguni Shane Peacock's embellished outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actors of Bollywood who knows how to carry any outfit with sheer grace. Take a look at these videos that prove, she was born to be a showstopper:

Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan became a muse for these designers

Monisha Jaising

Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for Monisha Jaising at the Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale. The ultimate showstopper looked stunning in her metallic cutout gown. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in the peacock green colour gown, showing off her collar bones. She went for a glam makeup look and her long hair was let down, complimenting her outfit.

Amit Aggarwal

Kareena Kapoor Khan was also the showstopper for fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the Lakme Fashion Week. The actor looked stunning in the bottle green, deep neck embellished gown. With a no-makeup look, the actor looked gorgeous as her hair was tied up in a sleek ponytail.

Gauri & Nainika

For the Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive, Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp for designers Gauri and Nainika. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked absolutely stunning in her off-shoulder black gown. Keeping in mind the gothic theme, the actor opted for a no-makeup look and coloured her lips dark maroon.

Manish Malhotra

Kareena Kapoor Khan has walked the ramp for many fashion shows, wearing Manish Malhotra's exclusive collection. Kareena Kapoor Khan walked in Manish Malhotra's ethnic collection and looked stunning as ever in it. She wore the silver embellished lehenga with a plunging neckline blouse. She wore a designer necklace around her neck to complete her look.

Falguni Shane Peacock

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned the showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock for one of their fashion shows. She looked gorgeous in their golden bridal outfit as she stood and posed for a picture. The actor wore a simple pair of earrings with her outfit and completed her look, by letting her long locks loose. The golden glam makeup made the actor look stunning.

