Kareena Kapoor To Make An Instagram Debut Soon? Fans Just Have One Wish; Read Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most social celebrities in the entertainment industry. In today’s time, the Internet is used as a medium for everyone to stay connected, including celebrities. However, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress is the one who has always refrained from it. The actress has never had any social media presence, until recently.

In a surprise to all fans and social media users, the actress is all set to make an Instagram debut and reports suggest that instead of creating a new account, the actress will reportedly take over one that is being handled by her management team. “I have always believed in ‘Never say never’. The world of Instagram was daunting for me because I didn’t want to get addicted to ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing details of my life. But I realized I have to move with the times,” the actress said in an interview to a leading media publication.

Kareena Kapoor to make Instagram debut today?

Kareena had previously admitted to having secret social media profiles, created to stalk her friends and colleagues. “Thanks to people like you guys who are forcing me to come on Twitter and other accounts,” she told in an interview. Asked if she stalks people on Instagram, she replied, “That’s true.”.

With speculations of her Instagram debut rife, fans want the actress to post her first picture with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. With just one cryptic post on the account, several users have commented, "WOW Timmy’s mommy will be joining Instagram soon,” wrote one person. “Put yours and Saif’s photos,” commented another one.

