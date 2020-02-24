Times When Kareena Kapoor's Talk Show Featured Her Pataudi Family Members; Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio chat show What Women Want just aired its second season on radio frequency 104.7 FM called Ishq FM. The first season saw Kareena discussing topics pertaining to women issues while the second season saw celebrities from different points of career. She even interviewed three of her family members on the second season. Take a look who Bebo interviewed for her radio show.

Sara Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's radio show saw an interesting guest as she hosted her stepdaughter Sara Ali Khan on her chat show. The duo discussed the kind of men women want nowadays. They even talked about their views on dominating the silver screen and how it affects their personal life.

Sharmila Tagore

The duo appeared together on Kareena's radio chat show. Both the Bollywood megastars talked about the different roles a woman plays in her life and how she manages to do everything at the same time. Bebo even asked how Sharmila used to manage her household being a working woman as well as a young mother to her kids. Both were also seen sharing some fun secrets about their family members and about their own equation as saas-bahu.

Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's radio show saw Saif Ali Khan as the first guest on the season 2 of her radio chat show. The couple talked about modern marriages and their take on their own "Modern Family" situation. Since Kareena Kapoor had already mentioned that her season 2 will feature some male guests as well, she surely chose two best males to feature on the show, the first being Kartik Aaryan and the second being husband Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena were seen having crackling chemistry and the episode received a lot of appreciation as well.

