Kareena Kapoor Khan's Expression Raises Arguments About Tik Tok; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most versatile actors who is hailed by fans for her acting prowess. Recently, a video of the Bollywood queen has been doing the rounds on social media. The viral video features Kareena Kapoor Khan expressing her amazement for Tik Tok users.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s viral video

The video begins with Kareena Kapoor Khan posing for the paparazzi. Later the video sees the diva asking, ‘You are Tik Tokers?” to the fans who are waiting to get a picture clicked with her. The reaction of Kareena Kapoor Khan has resulted in netizens poking fun at Tik Tok users. Some of them commented on how her tone was actually an ‘insult’ to those who use Tik Tok.

Here’s how fans are reacting:

comment section has become a war zone for those supporting and opposing the use of the video making app.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has donned a pink oversized shirt which is paired with matching pants. Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to keep things minimal when it comes to accessorizing her looks. Here too the diva has opted for a gold chain only. she has kept her makeup nude, pink cheeks and hair tied in a pony tail rounded off her look.

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’ comedy-drama movie Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop. Along with her, Angrezi medium features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman who does everything in power to make her daughter's dream of studying in London come true.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is loosely adapted from the American drama 'Forrest Gump'. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareen is currenly under lockdown and enjoying her quarantine life with her husband Saif Ali Khan and child Taimur.

