Shraddha Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan: Style Skirt In Two Different Ways Like These Divas

Skirts can be worn with almost everything and anything. Right from crop tops to shirts, you can style a skirt and wear it as a formal outfit or as a party outfit. To top it all, taking inspiration from our Bollywood celebrities to style a skirt can be the best thing to do. Here are two pictures of how actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan styled their pleated skirts in two different ways. Take a look at their pictures to know more.

Shraddha Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan: Two ways to style your outfit like these celebs

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's see-through yellow pleated skirt can be a perfect outfit for summers. She paired her bright yellow pleated skirt with a white top, contrasting the colours. She wore a white crop top and topped it with a full sleeve jacket. Along with some dainty necklaces, that looked perfect with her deep neck top, Shraddha Kapoor completed her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels. For the makeup, she went for a glam look, using a lot of mascara and kohl around her eyes. She opted for a nude shade lipstick that blended well with her makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar pleated skirt but opted for a maroon coloured one. She wore a printed red and blue printed design half sleeve shirt and neatly tucked it in her skirt, making it look formal. She went for a pair of transparent heels to complete her outfit. She went for a natural look, with some light makeup on her face. The only accessory Kareena Kapoor Khan went for was a wristwatch.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a simple formal look, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a glam look. The two actors went for a similar hairstyle to go with their outfits. Actor Shraddha Kapoor wore a glam makeup while Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a more natural look. Shraddha Kapoor's dainty jewellery was the highlight of her outfit and Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a no-accessory look, letting her outfit do all the talking.

