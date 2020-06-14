Last Updated:

Shraddha Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan: Style Skirt In Two Different Ways Like These Divas

Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted in similar pleated skirts. Here are two ways to style your outfits like these Bollywood divas.

Vaishnavi Navalka
Shraddha Kapoor

Skirts can be worn with almost everything and anything. Right from crop tops to shirts, you can style a skirt and wear it as a formal outfit or as a party outfit. To top it all, taking inspiration from our Bollywood celebrities to style a skirt can be the best thing to do. Here are two pictures of how actors Shraddha Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan styled their pleated skirts in two different ways. Take a look at their pictures to know more.

Shraddha Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan: Two ways to style your outfit like these celebs

Shraddha Kapoor's see-through yellow pleated skirt can be a perfect outfit for summers. She paired her bright yellow pleated skirt with a white top, contrasting the colours. She wore a white crop top and topped it with a full sleeve jacket. Along with some dainty necklaces, that looked perfect with her deep neck top, Shraddha Kapoor completed her outfit with a pair of nude strappy heels. For the makeup, she went for a glam look, using a lot of mascara and kohl around her eyes. She opted for a nude shade lipstick that blended well with her makeup. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a similar pleated skirt but opted for a maroon coloured one. She wore a printed red and blue printed design half sleeve shirt and neatly tucked it in her skirt, making it look formal. She went for a pair of transparent heels to complete her outfit. She went for a natural look, with some light makeup on her face. The only accessory Kareena Kapoor Khan went for was a wristwatch. 

While Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a simple formal look, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a glam look. The two actors went for a similar hairstyle to go with their outfits. Actor Shraddha Kapoor wore a glam makeup while Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a more natural look. Shraddha Kapoor's dainty jewellery was the highlight of her outfit and Kareena Kapoor Khan went for a no-accessory look, letting her outfit do all the talking. 

