Kareena Kapoor Khan's Romantic Films From The Last Decade For Couples To Watch Together

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The diva has spent more than 20 years in the industry and has gained a humungous fan following all-across country. The last decade of Kareena Kapoor in Bollywood saw her featuring in many several romantic movies while a few minted massive money at the box office, a few went on to become cult movies. Here’s taking a look at some of the romantic movies of Kareena Kapoor from the last decade i.e. 2000 to 2019.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met is a blockbuster hit romantic-comedy movie helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, Jab We Met essays the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet. She bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, on an overnight train to Delhi and life changes for them both hereafter.

Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Mujhse Kucch Kehna Hai is a 2001 romantic movie helmed by Satish Kaushik. The movie marks the debut performance of Tushar Kapoor alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai was a massive hit at the box office. The plot of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai revolves around the life of a small-time musician Karan who is trying to win the heart of his lady love Pooja.

Roadside Romeo

Roadside Romeo is a 2008 computer-animated romantic-comedy movie helmed by Jugal Hansraj. The voice cast of the movie includes Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi and more. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Romeo a dog who lives the high life as a pampered pooch until his owners kick him out. While adjusting his life on the streets of Mumbai, Romeo falls in love with Laila.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is a 2002 romantic-drama movie helmed by Kunal Kohli. The movie was bankrolled by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The plot of the movie follows a love triangle between three friends played by Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic romantic melodrama film which was released in 2001. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles. Rani Mukerji appears in a special extended appearance in the film. The plot of the film revolves around a family who struggles with interpersonal relationships after the elder son Rahul gets married to the girl he loves, without his parents’ consent. Years later, his brother Rohan embarks on a mission to reunite his family once again.

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon

Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon is a 2003 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The movie was bankrolled under the banner of Rajshri Productions. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The plot shows how two men strive for the love of the same woman, even though one is already engaged.

Kyon Ki

Kyon Ki is a 2005 romantic-drama movie helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie stars Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, Jackie Shroff and Om Puri in pivotal roles. The movie was the remake of Priyadarshan’s own 1986 Malayalam movie Thalavattam. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a doctor who falls in love with her psychiatrist patient after knowing his said truth.

