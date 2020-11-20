Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture Of Taimur, Thanks 'official Photographer' Arjun

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan jetted off to Himachal with son Taimur to spend some time with husband Saif Ali Khan, the actress has been sharing several glimpses of her getaway. Recently, Kareena shared an adorable picture of Taimur where he can be seen holding a French fry in his hand. Later in the post, she also thanked her "official photographer" Arjun Kapoor for clicking the picture.

Kareena Kapoor shares endearing picture of Taimur

Kareena Kapoor captioned the picture and wrote, “French fries anyone?” Kareena's posts about Taimur have always been a center of attraction for all her fans and followers. The little one enjoys a massive fan following as and when Kareena shares her cute adorable pictures and videos on Instagram. The Ki and Ka actress recently shared a series of pictures where Taimur can be seen sitting on Saif’s shoulder and enjoying the amazing weather while Kareena walks beside them. She captioned the picture and wrote, “Always looking ahead.” Even for this, the actress did not forget to thank her photographer Arjun Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor is accompanied by her friend Malaika Arora who also jetted off to Himachal to celebrate Diwali with beau Arjun Kapoor who is busy shooting for his film Bhoot Police. Post the Diwali festivities, actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora were spotted taking a stroll on a street in Dharamshala. In a video that has gone viral, Saif and Kareena’s young son Taimur was seen responding to crowds who were taking pictures of the stars. In the video, Saif was seen holding the hand of his son as Kareena, Arjun and Malaika were walking behind them. Suddenly, looking upwards towards the balcony where people were seen clicking pictures and recording videos of the stars, Taimur said ‘no photo’ loudly. In the viral video, the stars were seen without any masks.

Saif and Arjun are part of the Bhoot Police team who recently shifted their shooting location to Dharamshala after shooting a few scenes in Dalhousie. On Diwali, Arjun had shared a video clip where the entire team of Bhoot Police including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif, and himself had wished all on the beautiful occasion.

(Image credit: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi/ Instagram)

