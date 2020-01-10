Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Saif Ali Khan's first month of 2020 is already busy with two of his movies lined up. The actor is all geared up for his first-ever historical role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also marks his reunion with Ajay Devgn on-screen.

The actor, in an interview with a media publication, spoke about his role and addressed the questions on the internet, that whether or not Saif's role will be similar to Ranveer Singh's role from Padmaavat.

Here is what Saif said

After the promos were released, there were comparisons between Saif Ali Khan's character and Ranveer Singh's role of Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat. Saif replied on this saying that it was not on his mind when he started portraying the role. He also appreciated the fact that Ranveer Singh had set the bars high for essaying a historical character in Bollywood.

The actor believes that the role he has played are usually original and he never had to take inspiration from anyone and neither he has felt that his work is being compared to anyone else. He further added that he was happy being compared with another actor's performance.

Saif Ali Khan also feels that people would be able to tell the difference between both the characters only when they watch the film. On being asked how he prepared for the role, he said that he sat with director Om Raut and worked on understanding the character. That is what helped them get the right look.

The Tanhaji actor added that the main work was to deliver a theatrical performance and that the team wanted the acting to look natural but the process to develop it was mechanical. He also added that at times, he had to give 15 to 20 retakes to get the scenes right.

Tanhaji is also known to be one of the biggest films of 2020. The film is based on an unsung hero of Maharashtra Tanaji Malusare. Film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released today on January 20. The film is clashing with Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak which is based on an inspirational story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

