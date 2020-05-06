Kareena Kapoor Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Rocked Formal Jumpsuit Better?

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, who are lauded for their stylish and fashionable avatar, opted for a similar-looking formal jumpsuit outfit giving it their twist. Here’s taking a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning outfit that fans can certainly take inspiration from.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a formal jumpsuit that looked completely stunning on her. The outfit was divided with a silk golden long sleeve top and formal black pants. The outfit also had a big silky pleated belt that completed the outfit. The actor also opted for dewy makeup, sleek hair and minimal jewellery. The actor was also lauded by fans for her stylish appearance. Check out the picture below.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, opted for a formal jumpsuit outfit. The actor looked stunning as she sported an all-white formal jumpsuit with black borders. The actor wore a white corset along with the jumpsuit that was divided with a formal coat attached with a formal pleated pant. Rakul Preet Singh completed the look with dewy makeup, messy ponytail, and black heels. Fans were all gaga over this picture as she looked completely chic and classy. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is reported to be an official remake of the 1994 American film titled Forrest Gump. As per reports, the movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. It was also reported that the movie might get pushed for another release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, no official statement was given regarding the same.

Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, was last seen in Ramesh Sippy’s Shimla Mirchi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Hema Malini in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Kaashvi Nair’s untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in lead roles. The film is based on a romantic genre. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens in May 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film might have to get pushed for another release date. The makers of the film haven’t responded on the same.

