Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Sister Karisma Is All 'about Love'; Watch Video

Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older today on June 25, 2020. And to mark this wonderful day, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect birthday wish for her. Kareena recently shared an adorable video on her social media handle to wish her loving sister.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena made a one minute where she went on to glimpses for Karisma’s life. In the video one can Karisma and Kareena’s adorable sister bonding right from their childhood, to their teens and their recent pictures. Short videos of the Judwaa actor from her various films, chilling with friends and many more glimpses are shown in the video.

The song in the background titled About Love by Marina is perfect for the video. Along with the post, Bebo also went on to write a sweet wish for her sister. She wrote, “To the most purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever”. Check out the post below.

Karisma went on to receive heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends and co-stars. Celebs such as Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and many more. She also went on to thank her sister for the lovely video she created on her birthday.

Seeing this adorable post, it is quite evident that Kareena and Karisma Kapoor share a sweet bond with each other. They are also one of the most adored siblings in the Bollywood industry. They often go on to share some quirky post, throwback post, appreciation post and much more for each other. They also don’t shy away from revealing how thick their bond is and how they support each other in everything they do.

On the work front

Bebo is currently spending her time along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai home. She often gives glimpses on social media on the trio enjoying their time together. Karisma, on the other hand, is spending her time with her loved ones. She also takes to Instagram to share pics of them spending some good time.

