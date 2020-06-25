'Such A Big Crime To Be In Love?': When Kareena Kapoor Talked About Her Marriage With Saif

A throwback video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has surfaced on the internet. Back in the date, Bebo, on a popular talk show revealed that she was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan at the pinnacle of her career, as he was a divorcee with two children. Check out Bebo's astounding revelation about the same which left Priyanka Chopra Jonas amazed.

As seen in the video, Kareena Kapoor said, "I'm glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, he has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this? They were like, your career will be over. And I was like, such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let's do it, let's see what happens, but this is what it is."

After Kareena Kapoor Khan made her revelation about being heads over heels in love with Saif Ali Khan despite the barriers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also graced the show along with Bebo, then went on to talk about how Kareena carried off her pregnancy. As seen in the below clip, PeeCee said, "How she did the things she does, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, see now that's what I am also going to do."

Check out the viral video here:

Kareena Kapoor got hitched to Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and the duo's extravagant pics were all over the internet. The couple's son- Taimur, in no time, became the talk of the town as fans wait to catch a glimpse of the little star. Saif Ali Khan also has two kids- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. Their family pictures speak volumes of their togetherness.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s comedy-drama, Angrezi Medium. The actor essayed the role of Naina who is a cop along with late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a hardworking Rajasthani businessman who does everything in power to make her daughter's dream of studying in London come true.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan. Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen essaying supporting roles in Laal Singh Chaddha.

