Kareena Kapoor Khan & Karisma Kapoor Can Be Seen Chilling In This Throwback Picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are one of the most loved siblings in Bollywood. The two always manage to make headlines every time they step out together or even when they are seen bonding with the Kapoor clan. The two stunning actors always indulge in some bonding and treat their fans with amazing pictures of their outing. Recently, a relaxing picture of the two has taken the internet by storm and fans are all hearts to the picture.

In this throwback picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor can be seen relaxing on a couch with their feet on the teapoy. Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen sporting a lime yellow kurta with white palazzo pants and opted for round-shaped sunglasses. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a back and pink sweatshirt with a pair of jeans and cat-eyed sunglasses. Check out the sisters relaxing in this picture below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are often spotted together at various functions. The two always share stunning pictures of each other on their social media handle giving fans complete sibling goals. Check out a few stunning pictures of the duo together.

On the work front

Karisma Kapoor recently marked her debut with the web series Mentalhood. The actor received praises from fans and critics for her acting skills. The plot revolves around the struggle of a mother on how she goes on to fulfill everyone’s needs in the house. The web series also stars Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla, Sandhya Mridul, and Shruti Seth.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film was reportedly in the filming stage but due to the on-going situation, the production has been put on hold.

