Karisma Kapoor Misses Celebrating Mother Babita's Birthday With Her, Shares Throwback Pic

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram earlier on Monday and wished her mother Babita Kapoor a happy birthday as she shared a throwback picture with Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor. The Fiza actor is currently under self-quarantine in her own house and away from her mother on her birthday. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday mom ❤️ we are missing spending ur birthday with you...".

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor pledges contribution to PM Cares and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund;See post

Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared her birthday wishes for Babita by calling her a 'queen' on her 73rd birthday. She shared a throwback picture through her Instagram account featuring her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita from the days of youth as they look their stylish best. In the caption, Kareena wrote,"Happy Birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️".

Have a look:

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother Babita on her birthday with a throwback pic

Karisma and Kareena have always been in awe of their mother and are often spotted together in social events and movie screenings. They have, however, been separated from their mother because of the deadly coronavirus scare which has the entire nation under lockdown until May 3.

Read | Karisma Kapoor says her daughter loves all aspects of films & is experimenting, learning

Karisma Kapoor has been cautiously following all the guidelines and advisories given by the government amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic in India. She has actively participated in the initiatives put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last few months and has also urged her fans and followers through social media to do the same. Earlier this month, Karisma also pledged to contribute to the PM CARES Fund and the Maharashtra CM's Relief fund for those distressed due to the pandemic in India.

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor misses sister Kareena & nephew Taimur amid Covid lockdown: 'It's difficult'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.