Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma's Dance At Armaan Jain's Sangeet Deserves 'Tareefan'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain got married this week. The Kapoor sisters have been in the news for the big fat Punjabi wedding that witnessed the presence of some of the biggest names from the Bollywood industry. The whose who of Bollywood were present at the reception of the newly married couple and even set the stage ablaze with their performances.

While videos of the Bollywood celebrities setting the stage on fire have gone viral on the Internet, ace designer Manish Malhotra has shared an unseen video of the Kapoor sisters- Karisma and Kareena matching steps on the stage. Check out the video here.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor at Armaan Jain's wedding

In the video, Karisma Kapoor is seen grooving to her famous song Le Gayi Le Gayi. She later introduces her sister Kareena on the stage and the sisters break a leg to Kareena’s song Tareefan. While the two matched steps together, the crowd went gaga as they cheered for Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In an earlier video that went viral online, Kareen Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were seen dancing alongside Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar. The Kapoor sisters and Karan Johar danced to his song Bole Chudiya from the movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The wedding was filled with jaw-dropping performances by Bollywood A-listers. Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar as well as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were amongst the celebrities who danced their hearts out at Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain's wedding.

