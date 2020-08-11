Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lisa Haydon & Other B'town Divas Who Proudly Flaunted Their Baby Bump

A few years back, Bollywood celebrities would rarely make an appearance with their baby bump. But since times have changed, our Bollywood divas not only flaunt their baby bump with style, but also shared a few useful tips with expecting mothers. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kalki Koechlin, take a look at the Bollywood celebs who openly addressed their pregnancies and made public appearances with baby bumps-

Bollywood celebs baby bumps pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan not only flaunted her baby bump at several events and ramp walks, but she also conducted special photoshoots. During an interview with her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the actor advised pregnant women to stick to their diet and indulge in home-cooked food instead of store-bought food. Kareena Kapoor Khan also mentioned that she would indulge in Dahi and ghee when she was pregnant.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa Haydon is another Bollywood celebrity who announced her pregnancy on social media and flaunted her baby bump. The actor shared about her pregnancy experience on her social media account. Lisa Haydon shared that she experienced a rough first trimester and later she got used to it. Moreover, Lisa Haydon also went surfing when she was expecting her second child.

Neha Dhupia

Another actor who never shied away from flaunting her baby bump was actor Neha Dhupia. During her pregnancy, Neha Dhupia continued to work and work-out. In an interview with Momspresso, the actor mentioned that she only craved for healthy meals during the pregnancy and had five balanced meals throughout the day.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan gave birth to an adorable baby girl a few years back. She was another Bollywood celebrity who flaunted her baby bump. The actor too gave a few useful tips for expecting mothers and asked them to stay calm and stress-free throughout their pregnancy, in order to keep themselves as well as their baby healthy.

Kalki Koechlin

Along with an adorable post sharing her baby bump, Kalki Koechlin shared her experience and a few tips to mothers. She wrote that pregnancy is a beautiful experience and women should be grateful to be experiencing it. She asked women to keep a positive attitude and be healthy and safe.

