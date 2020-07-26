Akshay Kumar And Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer 'Good Newwz' Vs 'Ajnabee'? Fans Decide

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s last film, Good Newwz was an enormous hit at the box-office. The film was once again a proof of the chemistry between the actors on the big screen. However, this is not the first time that Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have come together. Their film, Ajnabee is also very popular among fans. Here is a look at which film fans prefer the most: Good Newwz or Ajnabee. Read on:

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz or Ajnabee?

It all started here ❤️

Akki and Bebo together is an emotion🎶

Even Though they were not paired as a couple in Ajnabee,their chemistry came out as the BEST from the movie.#KareenaKapoor#AkshayKumar #GoodNewwz pic.twitter.com/KTyv9Dyxsu — Akki's Right Hand ✋ (@HandAkki) December 24, 2019

Good Newz should be retitled as Ajnabee two and be done with it. #GoodNewwz usme biwi switching, is me baby switching. pic.twitter.com/nwk6UIkpcS — thissinghwrites ✍🏾 (@Nicks592) December 23, 2019

Apart from the iconic performance of Akki,the only thing which audiences remember from the movie Ajnabee is Akshay & Kareena's passionate chemistry in the song Mujhko Neend Aa Rahi.The fierceness in their romance in that song stood tall.🔥❤️#KareenaKapoor#AkshayKumar#GoodNewwz pic.twitter.com/Yoxel8LINV — Akki's Right Hand ✋ (@HandAkki) December 24, 2019

So Good Newwz is sequel to Ajnabee kya? — izzy (@abcdefu) November 19, 2019

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani along with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Kumar and Kapoor played the role of a married couple who struggle to have a child through IVF. The film was released in 2019 and went on to become one of the biggest hits that year.

On the other hand, Ajnabee was directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. The film was inspired by the 1992 Hollywood film, Consenting Adults. Ajnabee received widespread acclaim from critics and Akshay Kumar garnered several awards for his negative role. However, the film performed moderately at the box-office.

However, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan have starred together in several other movies too, including Aitraaz, Kambakkht Ishq, etc. While talking about their bond in a previous interview with a news portal, Akshay Kumar added that they are both very fond of each other. He further spoke about how both he and Kapoor often engage in fun banters.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film was scheduled to release in March 2020 but had to be pushed ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak. Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb which will be having a digital release amid the uncertainties due to the pandemic. He will also be a part of Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar had also announced earlier this year that he will be a part of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in the critically acclaimed Angrezi Medium earlier this year. She will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump.

