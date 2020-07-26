Kareena Kapoor Khan's Transformation: Check Out The Actor's Then-and-now Pictures

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan in 2000. Apart from garnering massive critical acclaim for the film, the actor also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Completing 20 years in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor has undergone a massive transformation, both in terms of her acting and her fashion choices.

Fans have loved watching her grow into the actor and diva that she has become today. Read about her transformation over the years, in pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's transformation: Then and Now pictures

Kareena Kapoor is known to make a perfect switch from comedy to drama while also justifying the character that she is playing. She is famously known for her role of Pooja or Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. From K3G's Poo to Good Newwz's Deepti Batra, the audience has loved her through it all. Kapoor has been a part of many popular films like Jab We Met, Golmaal franchise, Bodyguard, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and many more.

With the growth in her acting, the actor also underwent a massive transformation in terms of her fashion choices. During her initial years, the actor spent most of her time perfecting casual styles. She was spotted wearing flared pants and halternecks during many events. She later shifted her wardrobe and welcomed sultry dresses during her 'phase zero' days.

From donning amazing dresses at various events, Kareena Kapoor Khan then delivered multiple iconic red carpet looks. From sporting sequins to strapless dresses, Bebo pulled off all the styles seamlessly. The actor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and sported a regal ghagra for her wedding.

Though pant-suits are now a much-preferred style, Kareena Kapoor Khan had started the trend long back. As she continued to show-off multiple amazing outfits, her wardrobe started accommodating more roomy and comfy clothes during her pregnancy in 2016. The actor also gained some weight during her pregnancy.

Post the birth of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor dropped all her baby weight and went back to her original size. Through hard work and exercise, she managed to go back to her original size. With this transformation, the actor once again went back to her previous styles and donned some stunning outfits. From her outfits to makeup to poses, everything has changed drastically from her debut.

