Kareena Kapoor Khan's Glow Is Evident As She Poses For A Selfie A Day After Pregnancy News

Good Newwz actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to share yet another glamourous selfie. This picture comes just a day after her pregnancy news was announced.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a lovely picture of herself and her glow is evident in this latest selfie. In the picture, the actor can be seen sporting a pink kaftan. The actor also opted for a wavy hairdo, a well-defined eyeliner, mascara and glossy lips. The actor can be seen giving her signature pout in this pic. Along with the picture, Kareena also wrote, “Another day, another shoot and well... another of my favourite selfies”. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans commented all things nice. Netizens have been praising the actor for her stunning looks and for the good news. One of the users wrote, “Is that the baby glow or the highlighter?” While the other one wrote, “Glowinggggg”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pregnant

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Wednesday have confirmed that they are expecting a second child. In a statement released by the family, the couple said, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

This news has got netizens rejoicing as Kareena embraces motherhood for the second time. Several celebrities, friends, co-stars, fans of the two have shared their congratulatory messages through their respective social media handle. Kareena has been thanking many people on social media for all their kinds words and blessings.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Media alongside late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Next, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is a remake of Forrest Gump, an iconic film of Tom Hanks. The actor will also be seen in the magnum opus Takht and the Poo Diaries TV series.

Also, Kareena’s next alongside Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, has been postponed to Christmas 2021, the makers announced on Monday. According to Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, the team is currently working on completing the film. "We will keep the Christmas date, not 2020 but 2021. # LaalSinghChaddha. New Release Date. @aamir khan @Viacom18Studios. All focus on film completion for now!" Andhare wrote on Twitter.

